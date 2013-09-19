If there was any doubt that Summer was long gone, one step outside is a quick reminder that Fall is here and in full effect. With the temps taking a slow and steady trip downtown, it’s time to start prepping with cold weather staples. Sweaters are a quick and effective way to bear the brisk outdoors while keepin’ it cute! Plus there are tons to choose from.

MUST READ: Hot Steppin’: 20 Boots You Need This Fall [PHOTOS]

Go for neutrals like black grey or switch things up a bit with deep rosy hues (Fall’s new “it” color) and classic black and white combos. Style tip: a chunkier knit ups the cool factor. Instead of reaching for your die-hard skinnies to pair with your Fall sweater, try a lux pair of leather (real or faux) leggings which add a stylish and sexy twist. Also, feel free to accessorize with your most elaborate statement necklace. It’s so unexpected. Here are the best sweaters online right now. Take your pick!

Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze

MORE ON STYLE & BEAUTY:

GET THE LOOK: Nene Leakes’ LBD and Embellished Statement Heels

BAG IT: 20 Sleek ‘N Chic Fall Bags To Upgrade Your Wardrobe

Baby, It’s Cold Outside: 20 Cozy ‘n Chic Sweaters was originally published on hellobeautiful.com