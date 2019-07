VIA Zhiphopcleveland

Nicki Minaj called into Radio One Cleveland to talks in depth about her struggles from starting from the bottom and making it in fame. She inspires her fans by telling us how to stay focused on your dreams and goals. She also shares about her zodiac sign and what to expect when dating Sagittarius men/ women. Click here to listen to the full three-part in depth interview.

Also On 105.3 RnB: