Did Mariah Carey Ban Nicki Minaj From Birthday Bash?

Mariah Carey celebrated her 43rd birthday at Wolfgang Puck’s Cut in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night and guess who was not invited? If you guessed Nicki Minaj, you are right!

The NY Post reports the “Idol” judge, who famously feuded with the Barb on the show, dined with a group of 13 people including her husband, Nick Cannon, and fellow judge Randy Jackson.

A spy said, “It was quite a low-key dinner. Mariah drank champagne and shared the signature banana cream pie for dessert.”

I wonder if Nicki at least bought Mimi a present?

