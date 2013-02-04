Best Super Bowl 2013 Commercials [POLL]

The Baltimore Ravens, Ray Lewis, Beyonce, Destiny’s Child, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, and of course, the lighting outage may have ran the Super Bowl XLVII headlines yesterday, but today, it’s all about the television commercials!

If you missed any of them, here’s your chance to re-watch them and soak up all the comedy (or foolishness) we saw last night. Simply click on the link below to check out all – yes, all of the commercials that aired and then take your pick in our exclusive poll on which one was the absolute best and which one was simply the worst.

We have our choices and of course we’ll be discussing them on-air, but you tell us what you thought and your comments might get discussed live, too.

Terron Austin Posted February 4, 2013

