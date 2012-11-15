CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Justice For Alicia Moore, Where Was the Amber Alert?

0 reads
Leave a comment
16-yr-old Alicia Moore gets off the school bus Friday afternoon, one block away from her home–but never makes it inside. Just 4 days later, Alicia’s dead body is discovered inside of a black tool trunk on a rural stretch if highway, 40 miles from where she was last spotted on the school bus camera. I want to know– why was an Amber Alert not issued immediately? Could the murder of this innocent teen girl have been prevented? #JusticeForAlicia

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 4 hours ago
07.18.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 4 hours ago
07.18.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 7 hours ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close