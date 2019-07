After casting their ballots today and over the last couple of weeks, voters spent Tuesday night watching the returns at election watch parties. When asked what they would do if President Obama lost, the answers ranged from cry to riot to keep on working. What would you do?

Voters Flocking To Election Parties To Watch Returns Tonight (Photos) was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

1 2Next page »

Tonya Jameson Posted November 6, 2012

Also On 105.3 RnB: