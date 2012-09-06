Will You Be On The Conference Call Today With President Obama??

President Barack Obama will speak in a call-in event at 1:20 p.m. Thursday with people who held community credentials to have seen him accept his party’s nomination for president at Bank of America Stadium. The potential for bad weather prompted Democratic National Convention organizers to move the event to the much smaller Time Warner Arena.

The call will be about 1:30 p.m.

A message on the Obama-Biden webpage read: “Thank you so much for being a part of the excitement in Charlotte—we truly regret that we can’t all be together to watch the President speak tomorrow. That’s why President Obama will be talking with you and others who have credentials for the convention tomorrow, September 6th, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. You can tune in to the call on this page. Just check back at 1:30 tomorrow for the President to join—we’ll also send you an email reminder when the call is about to start tomorrow.”

No change in weather forecast

The National Weather Service is sticking to its guns with the Thursday forecast in Charlotte.

Meteorologist Harry Gerapetritis said early Thursday morning that thunderstorm chances will be “in the range of 30 to 40 percent” as a weak low pressure system crosses the region during the day.

The Weather Service had been predicting a 40 percent chance for Thursday on Wednesday, when the Democratic National Convention organizers decided to move President Obama’s acceptance speech indoors.

“There’s not much change in our thinking,” Gerapetritis said. “In the Charlotte area, the coverage will reach its maximum between 3 and 6 p.m.”

The storms will have the potential of being a lot stronger than those earlier this week. That means damaging wind gusts are likely in a few of the storms, but the threat of flash flooding will be lower.

The storms will be gone from the Charlotte area by early evening, Gerapetritis said.

Karen Clark Posted September 6, 2012

