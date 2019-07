Award winning actress Alfre Woodard learned about the political process at an early age. She talks about what’s at stake in this year’s election and the importance of registering to vote and voting.

Alfre Woodard interview

[audio http://ronefoxync.files.wordpress.com/2012/08/alfre-woodard2.mp3%5D

Actress Alfre Woodard On The Importance Of Voting was originally published on foxync.com

Jodi Berry Posted August 31, 2012

Also On 105.3 RnB: