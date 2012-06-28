Jennifer Hudson Stars In Controversial Film About Winnie Mandela [TRAILER]

When it was first announced Jennifer Hudson would be playing Winnie Mandela, everyone’s interest was peaked for different reasons. Some want to see it just so they could hate on Jennifer. Others believe she can do a great job. Well, here’s your first look at Winnie.

The Darrell Roodt directed film follows the life of Winnie Mandela from a small girl in an African village to the wife of Nelson Mandela. Starring opposite Jennifer Hudson as the civil rights leader is Terrence Howard. The film depicts the marriage of Winnie and Nelson Mandela as well as the trails they went through as Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for 27 years. Winnie herself was forced into solitary confinement for a time.

Check out the trailer for Winnie. Will you spend your hard earned money to see the entire film when it drops?

