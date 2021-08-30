105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

took on his biggest challenge in former UFC championand came out on top. Paul defeated Woodley by split decision to stay undefeated (5-0). While Paul clearly took home the victory, both fighters had an issue with the scorecards. Paul won two of the scorecards, 77-75 and 78-74 while Woodley narrowed won card, 77-75.

The 24-yard-old Paul may have taken his biggest punches in this fight, including a hard one in the 4th round which left him staggered.

Tommy Fury, the brother of WBC Heavyweight Tyson Fury called out Paul after his fight on the undercard but Woodley wants another shot at the star. It remains to be seen who is next but after a sellout crowd at Rocket Mortgage Area in his hometown of Cleveland, we know this: Jake Paul is a Boxing star. See more from the fight below.

RELATED: Jake Paul Talks Biggest Misconception, Taking Floyd Mayweather’s Hat, LeBron Heartbreak And More [Watch]

RELATED: Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul Meetup Erupts In Chaos At Miami Press Event

Who Can Stop Him? Jake Paul Defeats Tyron Woodley By Split Decision To Stay Undefeated was originally published on radionowindy.com