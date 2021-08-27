No matter what skin type you’re working with, finding a base makeup product sans a heavy feel is the ultimate goal. While there are some foundations that fit the bill, some days naturally call for a lightweight offering that can cover all the bases. This is where Dermablend’s Continuous Correction CC Cream comes into play.
CC cream is considered to be middle ground in the category of base makeup. Similar to foundation, CC cream provides medium-to-full coverage. This product also works to even out discoloration or redness, while also providing skin-loving ingredients that are similar to a BB cream. Not to mention, CC creams are formulated with SPF, which works in your favor to protect against sun damage. On days where lightweight coverage is a priority, Dermablend’s Continuous Correction CC Cream SPF 50+ ($39, Dermablend.com) seems like the obvious choice.
Aside from its amazing coverage, this CC cream offers a weightless and breathable formula that doesn’t clog pores. Plus, it’s fade-resistant, provides up to 24-hour wear and is suitable for all skin types. Best of all, this dermatologist-approved cream is infused with SPF to help keep harmful UVA and UVB rays at bay. It also formulated with antioxidants and helps to visibly reduce the look of hyperpigmentation, dark spots and age spots to leave you with a flawless complexion.
Contributing Writer Tatayana Yomary and Editor Marsha B. gave Dermablend’s Continuous Correction CC cream a try and documented their results. Here’s what they had to say.
TRIED IT: Dermablend’s CC Cream Got My Complexion All The Way Together was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Tatayana Yomary wearing Dermablend CC Cream in 70NSource:Tatayana Yomary
Following the start of my makeup routine, I kicked things off by smoothing a layer of Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer ($32, Fentybeauty.com) over my face. Next, I applied the Dermablend Continuous Correction™ CC Cream SPF 50+ to my skin using a foundation brush. Once complete, I realized how smooth and even my complexion looked — especially around my chin area that has some hyperpigmentation.
Then, I went on to apply a touch of NYX Professional Makeup Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer ($8.49, Target.com) under my eyes and set it with Prime Beauty Cosmetics Locked In Loose Power — Golden Gyal ($25, Primebeautycosmetics.com). After applying a touch of Milani Baked Blush — Dolce Pink ($9.49, Target.com) to my cheeks and spritzed on Urban Decay’s All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray ($15, Target.com), my beauty beat was complete.
Overall, the Dermablend Continuous Correction CC Cream SPF 50+ did my skin justice. Not only did a little go a long way, my skin maintained an even and radiant look. Dermablend’s new CC cream is definitely worth adding to your beauty collection.
2. Marsha B wearing Dermablend CC Cream in 85N and 90NSource:Shayna Hewitt
My summer traveling changed my complexion dramatically. Every time my face hit the tropical sun, my skin tone would get darker before it had a chance to return to it’s original hue. I found myself in a makeup snafu because I was constantly in between foundation colors that were either too dark or too light.
I tried Dermablend’s CC Cream in shades 85N and 90N. The light weight formula melted into my skin like butter on toast. I applied 85N to my cheeks, nose, and chin area; I used 90N on my forehead. The combination of both colors spoke to the different tones on my face.
The color match was 100% spot on. The CC Cream helped me address the dark spots, uneven tones, and blemishes that I was unable to correct with my routine foundation. My favorite part of Dermablend’s cream is that it is buildable. The coverage is great with just one coat, but feel free to add another if you want that perfect, professional finish.
It looks like I’ll be benching my previous foundation to rock out with Dermablend’s Continuous Correction CC Cream. It absolutely is a must-have if you want to address problematic dark spots and uneven skin tones.