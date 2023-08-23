Lonzo Ball Calls Out Stephen A. Smith For Reporting He Has Trouble Sitting Down, Social Media Reacts

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most tapped-in sports personalities around and is always giving fresh takes on ESPN and his podcast, the Stephen A. Smith Show. However, sometimes, the information he shares with the world offends the athlete and gets him in some trouble. Lonzo Ball is the latest NBA star to take issue with his information-leaking ways.

The Chicago Bulls point guard has been plagued by knee issues like a torn left meniscus in the 2021-22 season and underwent a cartilage transplant in February 2023. The knee injury has hampered his career, and not only did he miss most of the 2022-23 season, but Bulls brass say he won’t even touch the court during the 2023-24 season.

Amid rumors surrounding the injury, Stephen A. reported on a recent episode of First Take that the surgeries Ball had went wrong, and the 25-year-old was even having trouble sitting down.

“Those are doctors, something went wrong in terms of these procedures that he has had. I don’t think he’ll ever be the same, based off of what we’re seeing and hearing and reading about. I’ve heard that it’s even hard for him to get up from the sitting position. You can’t play 50, 60, 70 games a year and the postseason,” Smith said before mentioning the Bulls’ ceiling.

“It’s sad because with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, if they had a guy like Lonzo Ball healthy, the Chicago Bulls would be even better than what we’ve seen, so I’m really, really sad for him. I just hope that he ultimately is blessed enough to get his health back.”

The eldest Ball brother wasn’t happy with Smith’s accusations that he couldn’t sit, so he took to social media to prove he’s got no problem sitting.

He posted a video of himself –with Gunna‘s “fukumean” playing in the background, no less– as he repeatedly sat down and stood up while putting all his weight on his left knee.

“Stephen A., who are your sources, bro? Please tell me who your sources are. Come on, man, you gotta stop yapping,” he said while going up and down. “And I actually like you, man. I don’t even know you like that, but I like you. I’m coming back, man! Come on!”

Smith responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, by telling Lonzo he’s more than welcome to come on any of his platforms to speak his truth.

See how social media is reacting to Lonzo’s video below.

