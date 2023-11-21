Ladies of Hip-Hop: Da Brat

As we celebrate the women who helped shaped Hip-Hop, we cannot forget about the genre’s first female solo MC to go platinum…who also just so happens to be a member of the Radio One/Reach Media family!
Hailing from the Windy City, Shawntae Harris-Dupart, better known as Da Brat, has blown the rap game away for over 30 years. It all started in 1992, when she won a local rap contest sponsored by Yo! MTV Raps. Meeting rap duo Kris Kross as her prize, they introduced her to So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri. The rest, as they say, was history.
Releasing her debut album, Funkdafied, in 1994, it peaked at #11 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Rap charts. By the following year, it sold over a million copies – the first album by a solo female MC to reach that milestone.
Releasing a total of four albums, Brat was a trailblazer in the genre with the 1-2 punch of impeccable bars and flawless style, making her a constant fixture in music. Not only was she making waves with her own records, but she was also known to steal the spotlight when it comes to features. From Mariah Carey and Dru Hill to Lil Kim and Destiny’s Child, one thing’s for sure: Have Da Brat lay down a guest verse, and it was bound to be a hit.
We have been truly blessed to bear witness to her continued lyrical prowess while also becoming a woman wearing many hats. She’s a fixture on Reach Media’s Rickey Smiley Morning Show and TV’s Dish Nation, an actress, a devoted wife to hair entrepreneur Jesseca Harris-Dupart and a doting mom to son True… all while being her true, unapologetic self.
Da Brat is well overdue to receive her flowers for all she has contributed to Hip-Hop… and who better to do it than us?!
Check Out Some Of Her Best Moments Below!
1. Give It 2 You (Remix)
This video is such a vibe!
2. “Always Be My Baby (Remix)”
One of MANY collaborations with Mariah. The more, the merrier TBH.
3. “In My Bed (So So Def Remix)”
Safe to say… we kinda (okay, definitely) favor this more than the original version.
4. “Ghetto Love”
A severely underrated classic!
5. “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix)”
Come on… you KNOW we had to mention this collab!
6. Sock It 2 Me
A memorable song and a memorable video! (As well as a hint as to who we’ll cover in this Ladies of Hip-Hop series next week…Shhhhh!)
7. “Whatchu Like”
Don’t tell me you don’t remember EXACTLY where you were when she dropped this video… don’t you try it!
8. “Heartbreaker (Remix)”
We keep trying to tell you! Brat + Mimi = A HIT!
9. “That’s What I’m Looking For”
Another underrated banger!
10. “I Think They Like Me (Remix)”
Another iconic verse!
11. Keeping It 100 With Bow Wow on “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta”
We always appreciate her brutal honesty and how she’s not afraid to show some necessary tough love!
12. Family Life With Judy & Baby True
Because we LOVE love! Now someone pass the tissues, please. *sniff*