Beauty & The Beat: The Best Hairstyles From The 80s, 90s & Today

Posted July 3, 2013

#TeamBeautiful will be at the 2013 Essence Music Festival and we’re joining forces with African Pride Hair Care for a star-studded beauty event. “Beauty And The Beat Beauty Suite,” hosted by DJ Spinderella and songstress Kelly Price is sure to be one of the best beauty events in New Orleans during Essence Music Festival!

This pop-up beauty experience will fuse beauty and music for a unique experience encouraging guests to travel from the 80′s to today through the journey of hair. So come and journey with us as we deliver some of the best Black hairstyles from the 80′s to now!

Oh and if you’re in New Orleans July 6th from 12pm-4pm at the Wyndam Riverfront, please come to the event for a chance to win some African Pride hair products by tweeting with HelloBeautiful!

Make sure you tweet @HelloBeautiful @MyAfricanPride and use the hashtag #AfricanPrideBeautyBeat!

TO RSVP: http://www.thegarnercircle.com/beautyandthebeat/

or WIN a chance on FACEBOOK!

 

1. Push It

2. Living All Alone

3. If You Asked Me To

4. Vision Of Love

5. Pull Up To My Bumper

6. You Mean The World To Me

7. One In A Million

8. Rhythm Nation

9. Pleasure Principle

10. I Wanna Be Down

11. Creep

12. Caught Out There

13. Fallin’

14. Work It Out

15. On & On

16. Ring The Alarm

17. Umbrella

18. Take A Bow

19. Take Care

20. Body Party

21. Kisses Down Low

