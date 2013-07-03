Beauty & The Beat: The Best Hairstyles From The 80s, 90s & Today

#TeamBeautiful will be at the 2013 Essence Music Festival and we’re joining forces with African Pride Hair Care for a star-studded beauty event. “Beauty And The Beat Beauty Suite,” hosted by DJ Spinderella and songstress Kelly Price is sure to be one of the best beauty events in New Orleans during Essence Music Festival!

This pop-up beauty experience will fuse beauty and music for a unique experience encouraging guests to travel from the 80′s to today through the journey of hair. So come and journey with us as we deliver some of the best Black hairstyles from the 80′s to now!

Oh and if you’re in New Orleans July 6th from 12pm-4pm at the Wyndam Riverfront, please come to the event for a chance to win some African Pride hair products by tweeting with HelloBeautiful!

Make sure you tweet @HelloBeautiful @MyAfricanPride and use the hashtag #AfricanPrideBeautyBeat!

TO RSVP: http://www.thegarnercircle.com/beautyandthebeat/

or WIN a chance on FACEBOOK!

