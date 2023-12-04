Ashanti & Nelly expecting first child together, reports

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats could be in order for our favorite freshly rekindled couple!

Nelly’s Black White Ball took place in St. Louis over the weekend, but it was other potential Ashanti news that had everyone buzzing.

According to Us Weekly, Ashanti is expecting her first child with Nelly. “Nelly and Ashanti are expecting their first child together,” a source tells Us exclusively. The baby will be Ashanti’s first kid, while Nelly, 49, has two children with ex Channetta Valentine: Chanelle, 29, and Cornell Haynes III, 24. In a viral video clip, the two love birds are seen rubbing Ashanti’s stomach – sparking rumors that the R&B diva may be pregnant. In between the belly rubs, the crows and host repeatedly chanted ‘Seal the deal’ while the lovebirds laughed and embraced each other.

As expected, it didn’t take long for X users (formerly Twitter) to take their opinions to social media. One user replied, “Bro isn’t done making babies,”. Another remarked, “Ashanti & Nelly seemingly announce they’re having a baby.”

What do you think? Did Nelly finally put a bun in Ashanti’s oven!? The pair has not publicly confirmed the news.

