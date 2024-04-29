Former Clemson Tiger Bashaud Breeland Arrested

Bashaud Breeland, a former Clemson Tiger and Super Bowl Champion, has recently been apprehended on various charges, including assaulting a government official, according to official arrest records.
According to WBTV, this marks Breeland’s second encounter with law enforcement in Charlotte. The first instance occurred in August 2023, where he faced charges related to the possession of a stolen firearm, a stolen vehicle, and multiple drug-related offenses.
During the August 2023 arrest, police discovered Breeland in possession of a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV, alongside several firearms, notably two AR-15s and two AK-47s. Alongside the weapons, authorities confiscated over five pounds of marijuana, 62 grams of suspected mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on North Graham Street.
