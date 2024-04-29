Listen Live
Local

Former Clemson Tiger Bashaud Breeland Arrested

Published on April 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Bashaud Breeland, a former Clemson Tiger and Super Bowl Champion, has recently been apprehended on various charges, including assaulting a government official, according to official arrest records.

According to WBTV, this marks Breeland’s second encounter with law enforcement in Charlotte. The first instance occurred in August 2023, where he faced charges related to the possession of a stolen firearm, a stolen vehicle, and multiple drug-related offenses.

During the August 2023 arrest, police discovered Breeland in possession of a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV, alongside several firearms, notably two AR-15s and two AK-47s. Alongside the weapons, authorities confiscated over five pounds of marijuana, 62 grams of suspected mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on North Graham Street.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte football local North Carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Entertainment

DJ Montay Discusses Polygamy With Both His Wives

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs
Local

Former Clemson Tiger Bashaud Breeland Arrested

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About Using Weight Loss Drug Mounjaro

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Black History Month

Twitter Drags Joe Biden Over ‘White Boy’ Remarks During Black History Month Event

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close