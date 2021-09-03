Always On My Mind: Boosie BadAzz Reacted To Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ LP Announcement As One Can Expect

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

, or Boosie, and maybe even Lil Boosie if ya nasty, seemingly can’t keep off his mind . After the openly gay entertainer and social media genius unveiled his pregnancy photoshoot to announce his upcoming album in MONTERO, Boosie lost all of his cool and attacked Lil Nas X as he’s done in times past.

In the early morning hours on Friday (September 3), Boosie couldn’t stop himself from commenting on Lil Nas X’s photos and fired a missive that reeked of rampant homophobia.

“NAS X WTF U JUST DONT STOP I THINK HES GOING TO TURN AROUND N SUCK ONE OF HIS BACK GROUND DANCERS D*CK ON NATIONAL TV #protectyours #godturninoverinhisgrave,” read a tweet from the Baton Rouge, La. rapper.

As some might know, Boosie has kept LNX on the brain and made several comments over the past few months about him, often unwarranted and rooted in nothing more than homophobia. Boosie even doubled down on his LNX hate in a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club and it just seems like no matter how much he tries, he can’t help but keep bringing up LNX at every turn.

The good thing about it is that Lil Nas X is such an expert troll that he takes the jabs not only in stride, but he even leans into the role of making sure that his response is twice as epic as the disrespect from his critics. As it stands, Li Nas X is in the driver’s seat and Boosie looks like a willing passenger at this point.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

Lil Nas X’s MONTERO drops on September 17.

