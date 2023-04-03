10 Black Designers That Would Be Perfect For A Target Collaboration

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Target is one of those big conglomerate retailers — eighth largest in the U.S.! — that we all can agree has universal appeal. Whether shopping for home goods, groceries, gaming essentials or everything you need to get some gardening done this season, chances are you’ll be walking through those signature red & white doors to do your essential shopping.

Not surprisingly, Target has also become a center for fast fashion to thrive thanks to its literal head-to-toe availability of clothing options and its ongoing Designer Collaborations program. Starting in 2003 with famed designer Isaac Mizrahi, the partnerships have since grown over the decades and included everyone from the late Alexander McQueen to more recently burgeoning Black designer Sergio Hudson.





This spring he’ll be joined by another Black creative as Target will soon add Felisha Noel and her Beyoncé-backed swimwear line Fe Noel to the collab list for spring 2023. In addition to Agua Bendita and Rhode, all three brands will work on a full size run of collaborative apparel scheduled to drop throughout Target stores and online on April 15. All three are expected to sell out rather quickly.









Although Target is a retailer that serves all communities, there is a special relationship that Black people have with the brand. Many do their entire shopping there, so it only makes sense that representation also reflect in the designers on the racks. We came up with 10 standout Black creatives like Sergio and Felisha who are leading high-end fashion labels in their own right but could also fit perfectly into a Target capsule collection. Take a look below and see if you agree!

Check out the 10 Black designers we think could make for a great collaboration alongside Target. As always, let us know if you have any better suggestions:

