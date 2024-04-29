North Carolina Transgender Care Policies Deemed Discriminatory

A federal appeals court on Monday ruled that West Virginia and North Carolina’s denial of coverage for certain health care services to transgender individuals with government-sponsored insurance is discriminatory. According to WCCB, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, voted 8-6 in the case concerning North Carolina’s state employee health plan’s coverage of gender-affirming care and West Virginia Medicaid’s coverage of gender-affirming surgery. The ruling is anticipated to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
-
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Had Romances With Three Celebrity Partners
-
DJ Montay Discusses Polygamy With Both His Wives
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Jill Scott Catches Criticism After Propping Up Chris Brown & Seemingly Defending Abusers
-
#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway
-
Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy
-
Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About Using Weight Loss Drug Mounjaro
-
O.J. Simpson Dead At 76 After Cancer Battle, Social Media Takes Nothing Seriously