Multiple Counties Investigating Cases of Rabies

Published on April 29, 2024

Veterinarian and doctor with dog and cat on counter in vet clinic. Vector illustration flat cartoon

Source: aldo_nat / Getty

Officials Issue Warning Amidst Investigation of Multiple Rabies Cases.

Authorities are investigating several cases of rabies in the area, prompting a warning to residents. In Gaston County, officials are probing a second incident after responding to a home on Carolyn Circle in Gastonia earlier this week. According to investigators, a family dog attacked a raccoon that tested positive for rabies, marking the county’s second confirmed case this year.

Meanwhile, in Rowan County, the Animal Shelter reports that a cat tested positive for rabies, says WCCB. The infected cat was discovered in Mount Ulla near Highway 801.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte local North Carolina

