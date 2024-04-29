Police Confiscate Over $900,000 Worth of Drugs in Raid

Two individuals are facing charges after police confiscated around $910,000 worth of drugs at a Gastonia hotel. Among the seized substances were nearly $400,000 worth of cocaine and over $500,000 worth of fentanyl.
According to WCCB, the operation stemmed from an investigation initiated after a traffic stop, leading authorities to obtain a search warrant for two hotel rooms in Gastonia.
Esmeralda Mendez Domingues, 51, and Omar Bautista Herrera, 43, both residents of California, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
