Listen Live
Local

Police Confiscate Over $900,000 Worth of Drugs in Raid

Published on April 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
He Gets Us Hall of Fame Series

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Two individuals are facing charges after police confiscated around $910,000 worth of drugs at a Gastonia hotel. Among the seized substances were nearly $400,000 worth of cocaine and over $500,000 worth of fentanyl.

According to WCCB, the operation stemmed from an investigation initiated after a traffic stop, leading authorities to obtain a search warrant for two hotel rooms in Gastonia.

Related Stories

Esmeralda Mendez Domingues, 51, and Omar Bautista Herrera, 43, both residents of California, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte hotel local North Carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Entertainment

DJ Montay Discusses Polygamy With Both His Wives

He Gets Us Hall of Fame Series
Local

Police Confiscate Over $900,000 Worth of Drugs in Raid

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About Using Weight Loss Drug Mounjaro

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Black History Month

Twitter Drags Joe Biden Over ‘White Boy’ Remarks During Black History Month Event

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close