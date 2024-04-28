Local Star Will Shipley Drafted In Fourth Round by Eagles

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Philadelphia Eagles picked up Will Shipley, a running back from Clemson Tigers, during the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday, securing him at the 127th overall spot.

Shipley, who previously played under the coaching of Andy Capone at Weddington High School, boasted an impressive resume, says WBTV. He was touted as a five-star prospect by 247Sports and received high-four star ratings from ESPN.com and Rivals.com. Throughout his tenure with Clemson, Shipley accumulated notable stats, including 2,747 yards and 31 touchdowns on 526 career rushing attempts, along with 602 yards and two touchdowns on 85 career receptions. This was achieved over 1,526 offensive snaps across 36 career games.

