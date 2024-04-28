Listen Live
Charlotte Temperature Escalates

Published on April 28, 2024

Charlotte, NC in the Summer

Source: ianmcdonnell / Getty

As April draws to a close, mostly cloudy skies mark the beginning of the final weekend. However, the promise of sunshine and summer-like warmth looms on the horizon. Nighttime temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s over the next few nights, including Saturday night. Sunday afternoon brings mostly sunny skies and temperatures approaching 80º. While an isolated shower or storm may develop in the afternoon, most areas will experience dry and pleasant conditions.

Temperatures will continue to rise as we head into the last days of April, per WCCB. Monday and Tuesday will see afternoon highs soaring into the 80s across the Metro area. By late Tuesday into Wednesday, a system from the west may bring a few showers and storms to the Carolinas, though the risk of severe weather appears low. As May begins, expect temperatures in the Piedmont to climb close to 90º on Wednesday and Thursday, as abundant sunshine blankets the region with warmth.

