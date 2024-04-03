Netflix Announces Popular Reality Series ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Season Renewal

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Everybody deserves love. Netflix announces Season three renewal of popular reality series, “Love on the Spectrum.” Read more about the announcement inside.

To commemorate Autism Acceptance Day yesterday (April 2), Netflix announced its’ U.S. version of “Love on the Spectrum” has been renewed for a third season at the Tudum Theater in L.A. The network also showcased an episode from the current season. The event was headlined by a Q&A with creator, executive producer and director Cian O’Clery, along with cast members — Abbey and David, Connor and his mother Lise Smith and Dani — moderated by actress and Autism activist Holly Robinson Peete. The conversation and preview experience spotlighted the series’ profound effect on individuals and families affected by autism.

The successful franchise is now entering its fifth installment, including two for the Australian series, continues to captivate audiences with its heartfelt exploration of love and relationships among people on the autism spectrum.

“Love on the Spectrum” has become a favorite amongst fans and critics. The critically acclaimed reality TV series won three Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022 including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.

The show has had a major influence on individuals living with Autism and their parents.

“I learned on this journey that he’s craving his identity and social group, which went right over my head,” Smith told Variety back in January 2024. “The biggest splash of cold water was when I heard him say to one of the producers, ‘I’m lonely. My siblings have boyfriends and girlfriends and get to go places. I’m always home with my parents.’ And that hit me like a knife through my chest.”

“Love on the Spectrum” is produced by Northern Pictures. The series’ latest season features a diverse cast including 18-year-old Journey from Chicago, newly diagnosed, to 64-year-old optimist Steve from San Francisco, all sharing their journeys to find love.

Netflix continue their efforts to support the community throughout Autism Acceptance Month in April. The streaming company partnered with The Autism Society of America to bring awareness with resources and supportive experiences, emphasizing the importance of understanding and supporting the autism community. Autism Society also helped Netflix create calm rooms and inclusive sensory experiences for the event. The reception included the perfect ice breaker to warm up the crowd – puppies!

“Love on the Spectrum” is available to stream on Netflix. Will you tune into Season 3? Comment below.

Netflix Announces Popular Reality Series ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Season Renewal was originally published on globalgrind.com