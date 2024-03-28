Gastonia Man Wins Big From Scratch-Off

Martin Gaddis, a resident of Gastonia, recently seized an opportunity with a $5 scratch-off ticket and emerged victorious, securing a $250,000 prize.
Gaddis purchased his fortuitous 20X The Cash ticket from Rai Marts, located on North New Hope Road in Gastonia.
After claiming his prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday, Gaddis received a payout of $178,751 following mandatory state and federal tax deductions.
According to WCCB, the 20X The Cash game made its debut in February, boasting 10 top prizes of $250,000. Presently, six $250,000 prizes remain unclaimed.
