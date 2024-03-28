Listen Live
Local

Gastonia Man Wins Big From Scratch-Off

Published on March 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Lotto ticket scratch off

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Martin Gaddis, a resident of Gastonia, recently seized an opportunity with a $5 scratch-off ticket and emerged victorious, securing a $250,000 prize.

Gaddis purchased his fortuitous 20X The Cash ticket from Rai Marts, located on North New Hope Road in Gastonia.

After claiming his prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday, Gaddis received a payout of $178,751 following mandatory state and federal tax deductions.

Related Stories

According to WCCB, the 20X The Cash game made its debut in February, boasting 10 top prizes of $250,000. Presently, six $250,000 prizes remain unclaimed.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

local Lottery North Carolina scratch-off

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

Lotto ticket scratch off
Local

Gastonia Man Wins Big From Scratch-Off

Entertainment

Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Entertainment

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite In ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Trailer

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Professional microphone and sound mixer
Local

Women’s History Month: Radio Hall Of Famer Chatty Hattie

Celebrity

Ashanti’s Mother Kind Of Confirms Pregnancy Rumors

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close