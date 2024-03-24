Listen Live
Police Department to Employ Wellness Advocate

Published on March 24, 2024

Notre Dame v North Carolina

Source: Peyton Williams / Getty

The emotionally demanding nature of police work often impacts officers’ well-being, prompting innovative solutions to address these challenges. Per WCCB, Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisha Lehew’s department has taken a proactive step by securing a federal grant for a police wellness coordinator, stationed within headquarters to focus on both physical and mental health.

According to the job description, the coordinator will spearhead the development and implementation of mental health awareness and stress management programs. Additionally, they will foster an environment where officers and support staff feel comfortable discussing mental health concerns and seeking assistance without fear of stigma.

Mental health emerges as a significant concern among police personnel, with 44% of active officers reporting some degree of psychological distress. This initiative aims to provide vital support and resources to enhance the overall well-being of law enforcement professionals.

Read the full story here

