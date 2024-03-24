Police Department to Employ Wellness Advocate

The emotionally demanding nature of police work often impacts officers’ well-being, prompting innovative solutions to address these challenges. Per WCCB, Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisha Lehew’s department has taken a proactive step by securing a federal grant for a police wellness coordinator, stationed within headquarters to focus on both physical and mental health.
According to the job description, the coordinator will spearhead the development and implementation of mental health awareness and stress management programs. Additionally, they will foster an environment where officers and support staff feel comfortable discussing mental health concerns and seeking assistance without fear of stigma.
Mental health emerges as a significant concern among police personnel, with 44% of active officers reporting some degree of psychological distress. This initiative aims to provide vital support and resources to enhance the overall well-being of law enforcement professionals.
-
Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?
-
Meek Mill Vows to Investigate Recent “Attacks” on Black Artists and Leaders, Announces Plans to Move to Africa
-
Steph Curry Says “Maybe” When Asked If He’d Run For President
-
Ashanti’s Mother Kind Of Confirms Pregnancy Rumors
-
#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway
-
Famous Singers & Rappers Who Have Children Together
-
Beyoncé Shares Backstory Of Upcoming ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’Album
-
John Wall Reveals Near-Suicide Attempt, Says His 2 Sons As His Reason To Continue Living