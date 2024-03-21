Watch: Tierra Whack Shares How Her New Album ‘WORLD WIDE WHACK’ Explores Heavy Topics Related To Her Mental Health

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Tierra Whack shares how she battled with fame, similarly to her idols like Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix, and Kurt Cobain. She shares that her new album, WORLD WIDE WHACK, touches on some pretty heavy topics related to her mental health. Watch a viral clip from a recent interview with the rapper and read more inside.

The Philly artist is known for her animated and some might say “whacky” delivery. Tierra’s impressive bars, colorful aesthetic and huge presence has created waves in the music industry. With Whack’s latest album only being her second body of work since her first album Whack World debuted in 2018, it’s extremely extraordinary that she has cultivated a massive fanbase and true fame.

The fame has come with its own strain on Tierra’s mental health. She started to do a deep dive into the success of some of the artists she admires like Winehouse, Cobain and Hendrix, who all passed away at the age of 27. Similarly, Tierra discusses her own battles with mental health and wanting to “unalive” herself at that same age.

“I planned to end my life at 27,” Whack told Vulture. “I’m 28 now, so I made it through. ”m figuring it out.”

Whack understands the pressures that comes with success in the same way artists like Winehouse did, but she’s made a choice to “figure it out.” Her testimony encouraged other artists to speak up as well. Artist James Blake commented on an Instagram post from Pigeons and Planes sharing how fame can become quite intense.

“Any level of fame does very intense things to someone’s life and surroundings,” Blake commented on the post today (Mar. 21). “Touring takes people away from their family and any support networks they may have had. Brave to talk about it and she’s not comparing her talents to those people, she’s comparing her mindset. Artists are put in crazy abnormal situations, exploited relentlessly and then given zero mental health support or guidance.”

Other artists and fans sent their love and support to her in the comments.

“We love u @tierrawhack,” Compton artist Brittany B commented on the post.

Fans might not have ever imagined what a vibrant spirit like Tierra Whack might be going through behind closed doors. Check on your strong friends and be kind to artists.

Tierra Whack’s latest album WORLD WIDE WHACK is out now.

