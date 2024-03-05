A record-breaking 72,000 families applied for state funding this year to attend private schools, exceeding the available $293.5 million in funding.
Applications for vouchers closed March 1st.
Lawmakers expanded the Opportunity Scholarship program, removing income restrictions and allowing any family to apply, resulting in a 500% increase in applications.
The NC State Education Assistance Authority will conduct a lottery to allocate vouchers, with priority given to renewing recipients and families in lower income tiers.
Supporters advocate for increased funding, while Gov. Roy Cooper calls for a moratorium on expansion to prioritize public schools.
In 2023, North Carolina became the 10th state to enact universal school choice.
More than 70,000 NC families want a new private school voucher was originally published on mix1079.com
