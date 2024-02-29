Concord Resident Celebrates $150,000 Powerball Victory

Tonyck James from Concord recently purchased a $3 Powerball ticket and emerged victorious with a $150,000 prize.
Per WCCB, James secured her winning Power Play ticket at Murphy USA on Galleria Boulevard in Charlotte. Her fortune materialized when she matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball during the Feb. 7 drawing. With the addition of the 3X multiplier, her $50,000 prize tripled to $150,000.
On Tuesday, James journeyed to Raleigh to claim her winnings. After mandatory federal and state tax deductions, she received a total of $107,251.
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday stands at $412 million as an annuity or $195.5 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
