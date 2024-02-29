Charlotte Daycare Forced to Close Following Disturbing Video

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Less than a week following WBTV’s report on disturbing footage depicting a toddler being tossed among other unbuckled children in a moving vehicle, the east Charlotte daycare responsible for the children has been ordered to cease operations.

According to WBTV, A mother of one of the toddlers described the video as “bone-chilling” after a friend spotted her daughter at a park.

The concerned mother, who opted to remain anonymous, recounted that the children were thrown into the backseat of the vehicle and driven away after daycare staff were confronted regarding toddlers playing unsupervised at the park.

WBTV’s investigation revealed that Midwood Learning Academy operates in two neighboring buildings on Central Avenue. According to state records, the daycare holds separate licenses, with only one of them currently suspended.