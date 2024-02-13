Jess Hilarious Reveals She Is Pregnant On ‘The Breakfast Club’

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for Jess Hilarious, the latest addition to The Breakfast Club. The comedian’s boyfriend, Chris, shared the big news when he called the show to wish her a happy birthday.

Jess Hilarious’ boyfriend shares she is pregnant in the sweetest way

“Hey baby, hay baby. It’s your man. I wanted to call and say happy birthday. I know its a special day for you. I can’t wait to see you. I’m so proud of you. I love that you’re standing divine all the time. You’re such an amazing woman. I can’t wait to see you later. And I’m so excited for our little bundle of joy as well,” he said.

“Little bundle of what?” both DJ Envy and Charlamagne ask.

“Yes I am. I am pregnant,” she said with a smile. “I am 3 months, so I am 13 weeks, ya’ll.”

The comment section was met with mixed emotions. Most people sent their well wishes for the host and her growing baby.

Claudia Jordan wrote, “Congratulations @jesshilarious_official !! Look how much your life has changed for the best these past couple years!!! love to see it lil sis!”

Another person said, “I’m so happy for you @jesshilarious_official. KEEP ON WINNING GIRL! This is gonna be the most amazing year of your life!! ”

But other commentators questioned why Jess would get pregnant after landing a full-time position on The Breakfast Club.

If we’ve learned anything from women in the entertainment industry, having children doesn’t stop the grind. We watched Halle Bailey grace the red carpet of movie premieres while pregnant, and after giving birth, she continued to make appearances without a hitch. When Cardi B became pregnant with her first child, people criticized her and said it would end her budding career. Keke Palmer gave birth and returned to work almost instantly.

Women have proven their ability to prioritize motherhood while managing their careers. Legally, the job will be there when Jess returns from maternity leave. The gift of motherhood won’t stop her checks; only a lack of ambition can do that. And that’s not a problem the Baltimore native has to deal with.

