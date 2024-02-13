Local Dad wins lottery

According to WSOC-TV, A Gastonia resident entered a convenience store intending to purchase a beverage but departed with ample funds to acquire a home for him and his family.
Joshua Ramsey recounted feeling a strong intuition to procure a $5 scratch-off ticket at Mike’s Food Store on South York Road.
“Something was just telling me to get that ticket,” expressed Ramsey. “I’m certainly glad I did.”
In February, the scratch-off game launched, and Ramsey snagged the inaugural top prize. “I started shaking all over,” he recounted. “It’s one of those experiences you’ll never forget.”
Ramsey pocketed more than $178,000 of the $250,000 win.
What’s more, Ramsey would like to purchase a car with his earnings.
