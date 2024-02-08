First Lady to visit Charlotte

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Charlotte on Friday.

She is expected to land at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport at 1:30 p.m. to spotlight the Biden Cancer Moonshot initiative.

During her visit to Atrium Health Levine Cancer Center, the First Lady will address the administration’s initiatives aimed at broadening access to patient navigation services for individuals confronting cancer.

