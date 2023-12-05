Trump RICO Defendant Trevian Kutti Facing Jail If Latest Ruby Freeman Threats On IG Violate Bond Agreement

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It must be contagious.

There must be something in the air that has Donald Trump’s criminally indicted loyalists joining their MAGA messiah in his abject inability to STFU about his cases while the outcomes are still pending. It’s bad enough that Trump himself never met a gag order he wasn’t eager to violate, but his alleged cohorts in his RICO case in Georgia—the ones who aren’t outright copping pleas, anyway—appear to be just as bad.

In October, we reported that Black Voices for Trump executive director Harrison Floyd—who is accused of helping his MAGA massa harass Black election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea Arshaye “Shaye” Moss—and the audacity to race to social media to mock and disparage the Fulton County DA who brought charges against him, Fani Willis. That foolishness and remarks Floyd made on a right-wing podcast caused Willis to seek revocation of his bond agreement. Now, Floyd’s fellow sunken place MAGA missionary, Trevian Kutti—who is also accused of harassing and threatening Freeman and Moss—is on Instagram Live appearing to harass and threaten Freemon and Moss. In fact, legal experts believe that what she said in an IG video could amount to witness intimidation, which would violate the terms of Kutti’s bond agreement.

Kutti was, at the very least, smart enough to refrain from using either Freemon or Moss’ name in the video, but if she was trying to be cryptic about who she was referring to, then she approached it with all the subtlety of the clear cry for attention that was her mugshot.

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

During the video, Kutti appears to allude to Freeman when she says, “there’s a woman sitting somewhere who knows that I’m going to (expletive) her whole life up when this is done.” “If this isn’t an explicit threat, it’s awfully close,” said Amy Lee Copeland, a criminal defense attorney and former Georgia-based federal prosecutor. Kutti never refers to Freeman by name in the video, which was recorded last week and first reported by MeidasTouch, a left-leaning news website, over the weekend. But she discusses video which was recorded in a police station — portions of her January 2021 conversation with Freeman were captured on police body cam video in a Cobb County precinct. She also references “your mama’s fingerprints,” which seemingly refer to Freeman’s daughter, Shaye Moss, who also served as a poll worker at State Farm Arena on election night 2020. “There’s a woman sitting somewhere who knows this whole thing is a lie. Who knows I never did anything to her. Who knows I never — who knows she begged me for help,” Kutti said.

First off, the words “this whole thing is a lie” are rich coming from someone accused of trying to coerce Freeman and Moss into admitting to election fraud that absolutely never existed. Secondly, Kutti—who is indicted on three felony counts of racketeering, influencing witnesses and conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings—is really out here threatening to “f**k her whole life up,” which is essentially what she’s already accused of doing to Freeman.

So, again, is it contagious? Is it KKKovid-19? (That’s funny because of the Klan reference and because there were exactly 19 people indicted under…you know what—y’all get it.)

Anyway, Kutti’s $75,000 bond agreement bars her from performing any “act to intimidate any person known to her to be a codefendant or witness in this case,” and she’s also not allowed to post facts regarding the case on social media. But despite that, Kutti’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, claimed “any effort to interpret Ms. Kutti’s Instagram as a threat is, like the underlying case, an attempt to fit a round peg into a square hole.”

“Ms. Kutti has a First Amendment right to comment and certainly did not violate her bond,” Greenberg added.

I mean, if Greenberg thinks “I’m going to f**k her whole life up” is a “round peg” while a treat is a “square hole,” then I can only assume he had great difficulty making it through group activities in preschool.

AJC noted that it will ultimately be up to Willis to decide whether to seek jail time for Kutti, motion to strengthen the terms of her bond agreement, or indict her on new charges of intimidating a witness or obstruction. In Floyd’s case, Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that his online activities did constitute a violation of his bond agreement, but he decided he hadn’t earned jail time. Instead, McAfee simply modified the agreement to ban him from speaking or making social media posts about witnesses or others charged in the case.

That’s really the unfortunate thing: There doesn’t seem to be much of a penalty for when Trump and his friends blatantly and arrogantly violate court orders. So, why shouldn’t they keep doing it?

