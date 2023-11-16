Sergio Hudson, Quinta Brunson, Angel Reese And More Make The 2023 ‘Black Enterprise’ 40 Under 40 List

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Black Enterprise has unveiled their much-anticipated “40 Under 40” list, and some of our favorites have made the cut!

Black Enterprise is all about everything business and professional regarding the culture. The media outlet has always emphasized leadership, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy in the Black community. Each year, the publication releases its “40 Under 40” list that contains prominent African Americans who own their craft. These dynamic individuals, all under the age of 40, display sublime creativity and are trailblazers in their industries.

Black Enterprise “40 Under 40”

The “40 Under 40” list categories include science, technology, engineering, mathematics, business, creative arts and entertainment, finance, media, fashion/beauty, political/social impact, and sports.

Style genius Sergio Hudson, responsible for adding a unique flair to the fashion industry with his elaborate, classic pieces, is an honoree on this year’s list. Hudson took the fashion industry by storm with his chic, vintage-inspired collections that have been draped on celebrities like Keke Palmer, Savannah James, Michelle Obama, and more.

Quinta Brunson also landed a spot on Black Enterprise‘s “40 Under 40” 2023 list due to her notable milestone as a producer, writer, and comedienne. The actress has been soaring since she created the popular show Abbott Elementary, which won many accolades, causing Brunson to make history as the first Black woman to receive three Emmy Nominations.

A few other changemakers on the list include college basketball phenom Angel Reese, supermodel and beauty guru Winnie Harlow, fashion designer Laquan Smith, and Olympic Gold Medalist and entrepreneur Sanya Richards-Ross.

To view the entire list, click here. To learn more about Black Enterprise, click here.

