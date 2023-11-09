Kel Mitchell Breaks Silence After “Genuinely Frightening” Hospitalization After Medical Episode

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

On the heels of Good Burger 2’s release, Kel Mitchell’s got much more to be thankful for.

The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram Wednesday night to update fans on his health after a medical scare earlier in the week.

TMZ first reported that he was hospitalized Tuesday night after visiting a Los Angeles emergency room, with a source noting that he was “conscious and alert when he arrived” and was still in the hospital as recently as Wednesday.

In his update, Mitchell didn’t reveal much about the episode but is happy to say he’s back home, recovering, and just wanted to thank everyone who wished him well.

“Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time. That scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family,” he writes. “Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can’t thank you enough. Much love to each of you.”

On the professional side, Kel is reprising his role as Ed, alongside his longtime friend Kenan Thompson as Dexter Reed, in Good Burger 2.

The cult classic was released in 1997 and chronicles two high schoolers working at a local burger joint over the summer. Now, some 26 years later, the duo are teaming up again to cleverly take down a rival burger giant attempting to replace them with robots.

“Dexter is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but, unfortunately, puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again,” reads the synopsis.

In March, Mitchell and Thompson appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to reveal that a sequel was in the works and they’d begin shooting during the summer. At the time, they kept their lips sealed on the plot but did reveal that they “want as many cameos as we can possibly get.”

They got their wish with Kai Cenat, Rob Gronkowski, Lil Rel Howery, Marsai Martin and others appearing at the Good Burger counter when the film releases Nov. 22 on Paramount+.

