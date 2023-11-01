Everybody’s favorite grandma, Bernice Jenkins, is back with church announcements! This time we’re talking meetings to discuss meetings, “too tight” turtlenecks (RIP Deacon Willie), and prayers so long they’re causing the Motherboard blood clots.

Church Announcements: Those Long Prayers Are Causing Blood Clots! [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com