Netflix To Increase Prices Again

Published on October 21, 2023

In this photo illustration a Netflix logo seen displayed on...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

In its third quarter earnings results, Netflix has announced a price increase affecting certain subscription plans, marking the second adjustment in 2022.

Starting today, users subscribed to the $9.99 per month Basic plan will experience an uptick, with the new rate set at $11.99. Likewise, those enrolled in the Premium plan, previously priced at $19.99 per month, will now see an increase to $22.99. However, the $6.99 ad-supported plan and the $15.49 Standard tier will remain unchanged.

This adjustment follows Netflix’s previous price hike in January 2022, and the strategic decision in July to close off access to the $9.99 Basic ad-free plan for new and returning users. This move compelled all subscribers seeking an ad-free experience to invest more in their subscription.

Netflix continues to navigate the evolving streaming landscape, balancing the demands of content creation and viewer expectations amid a competitive market.

