Charlotte Woman Wins $1 Million Powerball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rosalind Rivers, a resident of Charlotte, recently struck luck by winning a substantial $1 million prize through the Powerball lottery.

Rivers acquired her fortuitous $2 ticket at the Food Mart on The Plaza in Charlotte. The ticket successfully matched all five white ball numbers in the Oct. 21 drawing, defying odds calculated at 1 in 11.6 million.

The victorious individual claimed her well-deserved prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh this Monday. Post mandatory federal and state tax deductions, Rivers netted an impressive $712,501.

As of tonight, the Powerball jackpot has soared to $137 million as an annuity or $60.2 million in cash. The likelihood of clinching a Powerball jackpot is an astonishing 1 in 292 million.

It’s worth noting that Powerball is just one of six games in North Carolina where players can either purchase tickets at a retail outlet or opt for Online Play through the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

