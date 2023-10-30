Listen Live
Charlotte

Charlotte Woman Wins $1 Million Powerball

Published on October 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Powerball $1.20 Billion Jackpot Photo Illustrations

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rosalind Rivers, a resident of Charlotte, recently struck luck by winning a substantial $1 million prize through the Powerball lottery.

Rivers acquired her fortuitous $2 ticket at the Food Mart on The Plaza in Charlotte. The ticket successfully matched all five white ball numbers in the Oct. 21 drawing, defying odds calculated at 1 in 11.6 million.

The victorious individual claimed her well-deserved prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh this Monday. Post mandatory federal and state tax deductions, Rivers netted an impressive $712,501.

As of tonight, the Powerball jackpot has soared to $137 million as an annuity or $60.2 million in cash. The likelihood of clinching a Powerball jackpot is an astonishing 1 in 292 million.

It’s worth noting that Powerball is just one of six games in North Carolina where players can either purchase tickets at a retail outlet or opt for Online Play through the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

charlotte Lottery powerball Winner

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close