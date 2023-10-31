105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Jennifer Hudson delivers a Supa Dupa Fly performance as Missy Elliott on “The Jennifer Hudson Show’s” Hip Hop Halloween special. The show celebrates 50 years of Hip Hop with special guests Coi Leray and Sheila E. Check it out inside.

One thing host Jennifer Hudson knows how to do is entertain. She did exactly that on the latest episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which celebrates Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. The episode aired today (Oct. 31) on Halloween. The talk show host stepped out in a tribute performance to hip hop legend Missy Elliott, who will become the first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Hudson performed Missy’s classic “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” with the exact same outfit.

Today’s Hip Hop Halloween special also welcomed guests singer and rapper Coi Leray and the legendary Sheila E to continue in hip hop’s celebration. Coi reveals that she’ll be a zombie for Halloween and shares what it was like to open for Beyoncé on tour, thanking DJ Khaled and opening up about her anxiety before a performance. Then, legendary Sheila E. chats with Jennifer and recalls how she made Prince fall over laughing with her Halloween costume at one of his epic parties. The drummer then has a jam session with Jennifer.

The week continues with legendary Smokey Robinson and a special performance with Jennifer Hudson, Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer and “Dancing with the Stars” judge Alfonso Ribeiro. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit their website here.

Check out a special clip from “The Jennifer Hudson Show’s” Hip Hop halloween episode below:

Watch: Jennifer Hudson Honors Hip Hop With A Spa Dupa Fly Performance As Missy Elliott was originally published on globalgrind.com