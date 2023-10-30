Boss Moves: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Partners With NBA, WNBA, And USA Basketball

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian’s fashion brand SKIMS has been announced as the official underwear partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), and USA Basketball.

One thing about Ms. Kardashian: she is going to make a coin. The mother of three hopped on her Instagram to announce that her shapewear brand is teaming up with the basketball industry for a multiyear deal to make SKIMS the chosen undergarments for U.S. professional basketball players. This exciting news comes on the heels of SKIMS dropping its first-ever menswear line, which she debuted on her social media with NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander endorsing the collection.

SKIMS x NBA

In her NBA announcement post, Kardashian posed with businessmen rocking a light pink crop jacket featuring black lapels, buttons, and shoulder pads. She paired the jacket with high-waist, form-fitting black legging boots. The California native wore her hair pulled back into a sleek high ponytail. She was beaming from ear to ear as she stood proudly behind a podium in the first picture.

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS’ partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS’ growing influence on culture,” Kardashian said on NBA.com. “Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

SKIMS is the ideal sports underwear because it is “designed for maximum comfort, movement, and support,” as posted in Kardashian’s Instagram story. The brand is known for its body positivity and size inclusivity mission and its neutral attire that includes shapewear, underwear, sets, and everyday wear. The fashion line has recently partnered with celebrities like Cardi B, Neymar Jr., and Nick Bosa.

SKIMS is valued at $4 billion.

