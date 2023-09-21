Listen Live
Work & Money

Bank of America Raises Minimum Wage to $23 an Hour in October

Published on September 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Bank Of American Posts Strong Quarterly Earnings

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Bank of America, headquartered in Charlotte, is set to raise its minimum hourly wage for U.S. employees once again.

The company’s latest announcement on Wednesday outlines the move to a $23 minimum wage in October, aligning with its broader goal of reaching $25 by 2025.

As a result of this adjustment, the minimum annualized salary for full-time employees will climb to nearly $48,000, according to information provided by the company. Bank of America has demonstrated a consistent commitment to increasing the minimum hourly wage over the past six years, with incremental raises as follows:

  • $15 in 2017
  • $17 in 2019
  • $20 in 2020
  • $21 in 2021
  • $22 in 2022

The upcoming increase to $23 an hour reinforces Bank of America’s dedication to providing competitive and fair compensation for its employees.

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

Bank of America

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close