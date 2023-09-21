Bank of America Raises Minimum Wage to $23 an Hour in October

Bank of America, headquartered in Charlotte, is set to raise its minimum hourly wage for U.S. employees once again.
The company’s latest announcement on Wednesday outlines the move to a $23 minimum wage in October, aligning with its broader goal of reaching $25 by 2025.
As a result of this adjustment, the minimum annualized salary for full-time employees will climb to nearly $48,000, according to information provided by the company. Bank of America has demonstrated a consistent commitment to increasing the minimum hourly wage over the past six years, with incremental raises as follows:
- $15 in 2017
- $17 in 2019
- $20 in 2020
- $21 in 2021
- $22 in 2022
The upcoming increase to $23 an hour reinforces Bank of America’s dedication to providing competitive and fair compensation for its employees.
-
The Latest Hollywood Divorce & What Did Tyler Perry Say About Black Women? | The Amanda Seales Show
-
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report
-
Jonathan Majors Sparks Marriage Rumors After Calling Meagan Good “The Mrs.”
-
Dwyane Wade Recounts “Rough Time” Telling Gabrielle Union He Was Having A Child With Another Woman
-
Tight Ends: Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill Wants To Become Porn Star After Retiring, Social Media Has Thoughts
-
Looking for a job? Radio One Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair
-
Shannon Sharpe Loses His Mind & Chugs Liquor After Brittany Renner Reveals Her Body Count, Social Media Reacts
-
[VIDEO] Tamar Braxton Talks Burglary Caught On Tape “I’m Not Safe Anywhere”