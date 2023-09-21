Bank of America Raises Minimum Wage to $23 an Hour in October

Bank of America, headquartered in Charlotte, is set to raise its minimum hourly wage for U.S. employees once again.

The company’s latest announcement on Wednesday outlines the move to a $23 minimum wage in October, aligning with its broader goal of reaching $25 by 2025.

As a result of this adjustment, the minimum annualized salary for full-time employees will climb to nearly $48,000, according to information provided by the company. Bank of America has demonstrated a consistent commitment to increasing the minimum hourly wage over the past six years, with incremental raises as follows:

$15 in 2017

$17 in 2019

$20 in 2020

$21 in 2021

$22 in 2022

The upcoming increase to $23 an hour reinforces Bank of America’s dedication to providing competitive and fair compensation for its employees.

