Mecklenburg County Courthouse Reopens After Bomb Threat

The Mecklenburg County Courthouse has reopened after a bomb threat was called in on Thursday afternoon, as confirmed by authorities.

Following the evacuation of the building, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies, along with K-9 units, conducted a comprehensive search, according to the department.

Deputies reported that, after a meticulous examination, no credible threat was identified.

By 3 p.m., the courthouse and the surrounding streets had been reopened, according to the sheriff’s office.

