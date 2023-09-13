Cedric The Entertainer on new novel ‘Flipping Boxcars’, ‘AC Barbeque’ brand, and more! [LISTEN]

Comedian Cedric The Entertainer, a close friend of the show, joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to to discuss his new novel ‘Flipping Boxcars’, new barbecue line ‘AC Barbeque’ (in partnership with actor Anthony Anderson), and to share the inside scoop on his upcoming career plans.
