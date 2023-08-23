Back-to-School: Saving on School Lunch

As the new school year approaches, parents often find themselves faced with the challenge of providing nutritious and cost-effective lunches for their children.

Here are some savvy ways to help you save on school lunches:

1. Plan and Prepare Ahead:

Create a weekly or monthly meal plan for school lunches. This will help you shop more efficiently and reduce food waste.

Set aside some time on weekends to prep lunch items in advance, such as washing and cutting fruits and vegetables or making sandwiches.

2. Buy in Bulk:

Purchase non-perishable items like snacks, crackers, and pantry staples in bulk. This can often save you money in the long run.

Consider buying larger quantities of perishable items when they are on sale and freezing them for later use.

3. Embrace Leftovers:

Transform dinner leftovers into tasty lunch options. For example, last night’s grilled chicken can become a chicken salad or a wrap for lunch.

4. DIY Snacks:

Instead of buying pre-packaged snacks, make your own. You can portion out items like trail mix, yogurt, or granola into reusable containers.

5. Reduce Meat Costs:

Meat can be one of the more expensive components of school lunches. Consider meatless options like bean salads, hummus, and veggie wraps, or egg-based dishes.

6. Invest in Reusable Containers:

Instead of disposable bags and plastic wrap, invest in reusable lunch containers and drink bottles.

Teach your children to bring home their containers to be washed and reused.

7. Buy Seasonal and Local:

Purchase fruits and vegetables that are in season and available locally. They are often fresher and more affordable.

8. Shop Sales and Use Coupons:

Keep an eye out for sales, discounts, and coupons on lunchbox essentials. Many stores offer promotions during back-to-school season.

Saving on school lunches not only benefits your wallet but also teaches your kids valuable lessons about food, budgeting, and resourcefulness.