Voters Without Acceptable ID Can Now Get One From County Board

North Carolina registered voters lacking proper identification for voting can now get a free photo ID from their county elections office.
Commonly accepted IDs include NC driver’s licenses, federal military/veterans ID cards, approved student/employer IDs, and more.
To obtain an ID, provide your name, birthdate, last 4 SSN digits, and a photo. Most counties offer instant printing; others may mail or arrange pickup. IDs show photo, name, and reg. number, valid for 10 years. Obtainable during business hours.
Beginning in fall municipal elections, statewide ID implementation allows voting with/without ID.
Provisional voting is possible without ID, or bring later. Mail voters include ID photocopy or use Exception Form. Learn more at Voter ID.
-
Rihanna Reportedly Goes Into Labor with Baby No. 2 [LISTEN]
-
Ciara Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting Baby No. 4 with Russell Wilson
-
Renaissance Tour: Text To Win Beyoncé Tickets!!!
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Divas Battle Royal: 10 Most Memorable Beefs Between Female Musicians
-
'Cha Cha Slide’ Creator DJ Casper Dead at 58
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Things To Do This Fourth Of July