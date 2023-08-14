Your Guide To Early Voting

Early voting is right around the corner!
In-person early voting for the September 2023 municipal elections in Charlotte (Mecklenburg County) and Sanford (Lee County) will be a convenient one-stop experience.
The voting period starts on Thursday, August 24, and concludes on Saturday, September 9.
You can find a list of voting sites and their operating hours in the One-Stop Site List – September 2023 (PDF) or through the One-Stop Early Voting Site Search tool.
