Cam Newton Sues Ex-Girlfriend, Demanding Bentley Returned Amidst Custody Battle [LISTEN]

Former NFL player Cam Newton is suing his ex-girlfriend, exotic dancer Shakia “Kia” Proctor, and requesting the return of the Bentley he bought.

In the midst of a legal custody battle, Newton has hit proctor with a lawsuit for the a vehicle he owns that is still in her possession. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 2017 Bentley Bentayga (acquired in May of 2018) was purchased while they were a couple and he allowed her to “use [it] while they were in a romantic relationship,” with the understanding that it would have to be returned if they ever split. Newton is the sole owner.

The two were together from 2013-2019 and share three sons and one daughter. Their relationship ended around the time Newton fathered a child with Instagram model La Reina Shaw.

What are your thoughts?! Is it tacky to request gifts back from an ex, or rightful because you paid for it? Would you request gifts back from an ex after a breakup? Let us know on social media!

