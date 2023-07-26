Alfredas has all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She has the latest on the Real Housewives of Atlanta being real or fake, Keke Palmer sharing her sex life, and more!
The post Hot Off The Wire: RHOA Real or Fake & More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot Off The Wire: RHOA Real or Fake & More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Rihanna Reportedly Goes Into Labor with Baby No. 2 [LISTEN]
-
Monica and Chris Brown’s Manager Rumored to Be Dating [LISTEN]
-
Amanda Seales Show: Darius Daulton And Brother Sarunas J. Jackson Are “Two Cornballs In A Pod”
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Gillie Da Kid’s Son YNG Cheese Killed In Philadelphia Shooting, Twitter Mourns
-
Fashion Retailer SHEIN Named In RICO Lawsuit
-
Op-ED: Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Comparing Joe Biden To LBJ Is Interesting (And Kind Of Racist)
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone