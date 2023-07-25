On this morning show, you have to have thick skin! On any given day, any of the cast members are subject to being roasted..today it’s Special K and his Cincy Music Fest outfit!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

For more ignorant hilarity, tune in to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays 5-9a CT/6-9a ET!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Related:

Would You Rather Be Too Cold or Too Hot with Special K [LISTEN]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast from Cincy Music Fest

Here’s What You Missed At The Cincinnati Music Festival!

The Cast Roasts Special K’s Cincy Music Fest Outfit [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com